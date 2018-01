Denver International Airport expects (02-Jan-2018) a record 61 million passengers in 2017, surpassing its previous record of 58.3 million set in 2016. The airport noted 2017 summer was "particularly busy" and Jul-2017 marked the busiest month in the airport's history with more than 5.8 million passengers. A record 76 of the airport's 100 busiest days ever were set in 2017. [more - original PR]