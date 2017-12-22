Denver International Airport announces financial close for Great Hall Partners terminal project

Denver International Airport announced (21-Dec-2017) the financial close of funds used by Great Hall Partners to finance terminal construction work, expected to begin in northern summer 2018. Design for the project is 30% complete with work continuing through winter and spring 2017/2018. As previously reported by CAPA, Denver City Council approved a USD1.8 billion, 34 year public private contract with Great Hall Partners to design, construct, finance, operate and maintain areas within levels five and six of Denver airport's Jeppesen terminal and the corridor from the terminal towards concourse A. [more - original PR]