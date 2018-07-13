Denver International Airport commences USD650m project to renovate the Jeppesen terminal

Denver International Airport and Great Hall Partners commenced (Jul-2018) a USD650 million project to renovate the Jeppesen terminal. Specifically, the project will:

Improve safety and security by relocating the US TSA screening checkpoints from level 5 to level 6 and implementing new, automated security lanes and a new queueing concept that will reduce lines and wait times;

screening checkpoints from level 5 to level 6 and implementing new, automated security lanes and a new queueing concept that will reduce lines and wait times; Increase capacity of the terminal to accommodate future growth to 80 million passengers;

Make better use of technology and space in airline check in areas;

Create a new meeting/greeting area at the south end of the terminal;

Develop a new international passenger welcome center with seating, food, money exchange and retail outside of the Customs and Border Protection area;

Improve food and retail offerings throughout the terminal;

Upgrade infrastructure and systems in the terminal, including heating and cooling systems, escalators, elevators, restrooms and security;

Increase curbside drop off capacity, including the addition of an express drop off location adjacent to the US TSA checkpoints for passengers without bags to check.

The first three phases are expected to take approximately 10 months each to complete, with the final phase lasting approximately 12 months. Key milestones will include:

Mid 2019: First phase of new check in counters and the first phase of the new commercial area open;

Early 2020: All remaining new check in counters open with all airlines in their final locations;

Late 2020: New US TSA passenger screening areas open;

Late 2021: Construction complete including all the new commercial areas.

The project is a public-private partnership with Great Hall Partners, comprised of Ferrovial Airports, JLC Infrastructure and Saunders Concessions. The 34 year agreement calls for Great Hall Partners to design and construct all improvements in the next four years, followed by 30 years of operations and maintenance within specific commercial areas of the terminal, including approximately 50 retail and restaurant units, some of which are currently being procured. [more - original PR]