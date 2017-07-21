Denver City Council releases details of 34 year contract for USD1.8bn DEN Great Hall project

Denver City Council released (18-Jul-2017) details of a USD1.8 billion, 34 year contract with Denver Great Hall to design, construct, finance, operate, and maintain certain areas within levels five and six of the Jeppesen Terminal, and the corridor from the terminal towards concourse 'A' at Denver International Airport (DEN). The space includes airline ticket counters, passenger screening checkpoints, concessions space, the baggage claim area, and all associated public circulation space. Details include:



The first four years of the contract will cover this design and construction phase.

Once construction is complete and accepted by DEN, the airport will begin annual supplemental payments to the developer to reimburse financing, as well as operations and maintenance costs of USD24 million p/a;

The developer will operate and maintain the concessions space and designated areas on levels five and six;

The airport will receive 80% of the concession revenues and 100% of the other terminal revenue such as airlines, rental car, corridor to 'A' bridge;

The developer will receive 20% of concession revenues over a 30 year operating period;

The contract is scheduled for approval by Denver City Council on 26-Jul-2017. [more - original PR]