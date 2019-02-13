13-Feb-2019 10:46 AM
Denver Airport pax up 5.5% in Dec-2018; 64.5m pax in 2018
Denver International Airport reported (12-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2018:
-
- Passengers: 5.2 million, +5.5% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 27,014 tonnes, +6.6%;
-
- Freight and Express: 24,760 tonnes, +7.7%;
- Mail: 2255 tonnes, -4.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 49,957, +4.5%;
- 2018:
- Passengers: 64.5 million, +5.1%;
- Cargo: 278,320 tonnes, +4.9%;
- Freight and Express: 253,698 tonnes, +6.5%;
- Mail: 24,622 tonnes, -9.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 603,403, +3.6%. [more - original PR]