Denmark's Transport Authority drafts new provisions to target improved pax waiting times

Denmark's Transport, Construction and Housing Authority drafted (31-Aug-2018) new provisions on service targets for passenger waiting times at Danish airports. Targets include an average weekly waiting time of five minutes or less per passenger, with at least 98% of passengers having a waiting time of 15 minutes or less. The proposals are currently under consultation until 21-Sep-2018, and are expected to enter into force on 01-Jan-2019 under the Government's 2017 aviation strategy. [more - original PR - Danish]