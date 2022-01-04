Denmark sets SAF targets for domestic flights for 2025 and 2030

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced (01-Jan-2022) Denmark's Government aims to make domestic flights operating with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) available by 2025 and aims for all domestic flights in Denmark to operate with SAF by 2030. Ms Frederiksen stated: "By 2025, Danes must have the opportunity to fly green on a domestic route", adding: "and by 2030 at the latest, we must be able to fly completely green when we fly domestically in Denmark". [more - original PR - Danish]