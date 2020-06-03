Denmark revises travel advice for Germany, Iceland and Norway

Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated (29-May-2020) the Ministry will revise travel advice for Germany, Iceland and Norway, enabling Danes to gradually resume international travel. Travel advice means that Danish citizens will be permitted to travel to these countries, but they are advised to continue to exercise caution and keep up to date with the coronavirus situation. The travel advice will continue to advise against travel to the rest of Europe and the world until 31-Aug-2020. The Government is in talks with Sweden and Finland, which may lead to further re-opening of travel advice before 31-Aug-2020. In the case of Sweden, this may involve a regional provision focusing on the Oresund Region. [more - original PR]