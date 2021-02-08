8-Feb-2021 8:35 PM
Denmark looking to introduce digital COVID-19 passports
Denmark's Government announced (03-Feb-2021) plans to launch the development of digital COVID-19 passports for travel abroad. The passport will replace documentation currently used for negative COVID-19 tests. Minister for Finance Morten Bødskov said the proposal is "absolutely crucial" to restart Danish society and allow companies to "get back on track", adding the passports will be used in particular to restart business travel. [more - original PR - Danish]