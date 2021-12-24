Become a CAPA Member
24-Dec-2021 11:46 AM

Denmark introduces COVID-19 testing requirements for returning citizens, visitors

Demark's Government, via its official website, announced (23-Dec-2021) it will introduce the following COVID-19 testing requirements for all persons without residence in Denmark prior to entry, effective 27-Dec-2021:

  • A PCR test must be taken no later than 72 hours before entry;
  • A rapid antigen test must be taken no later than 48 hours before entry.

Individuals residing in Denmark can either take a test before entering the country, or take a test within 24 hours after entry. With the introduction of these testing requirements, the current requirement for testing on arrival at a Danish airport from Doha Hamad International Airport and Istanbul Airport will be lifted.

