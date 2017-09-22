Delta expands trans Atlantic schedule for summer 2018

Delta Air Lines announced (21-Sep-2017) plans to offer the following trans Atlantic routes from its Los Angeles, New York JFK, Atlanta and Detroit hubs as part of its summer 2018 schedule:
- Los Angeles-Paris CDG: Three times weekly service to launch on 16-Jun-2018 with Boeing 777-200LR aircraft;
- Los Angeles-Amsterdam Schiphol: Four times weekly service to commence on 16-Jun-2018, using 777-200LR aircraft;
- New York JFK-Azores: Seasonal five times weekly service to commence on 24-May-2018;
- New York JFK-Lagos: Year round four times weekly service to commence on 24-Mar-2018;
- New York JFK-London Heathrow: Service to upgauge with A330 aircraft in 2018;
- Atlanta-Lisbon: Daily, seasonal service to to operate from 24-May-2018 to 04-Sep-2018 with 767 aircraft;
- Detroit-Paris: Frequency to increase to three times daily on 16-May-2018;
- Orlando-Amsterdam: Service to launch on 30-Mar-2018, on a five times weekly to daily basis;
- Indianapolis-Paris CDG: Service to launch on 24-May-2018, on a five times weekly to daily basis. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]