Delta's first A350 begins flight tests

Delta Air Lines stated (24-May-2017) its first A350-900 aircraft took to the skies on 22-May-2017, as it begins two months of flight testing and receives a paint job, prior to delivery to the carrier in mid summer 2017. The aircraft will be the first A350-900 to be delivered to a US carrier and is expected to begin service in Oct-2017 on primarily transpacific routes. The A350 will also be the first to feature the Delta One Suite and Delta Premium Select. The aircraft will replace retiring widebody aircraft, with Delta to take delivery of five A350s in 2017 and more in 2018. [more - original PR]