Delta yet to determine C Series entry into fleet timing, to take aircraft from Canada and US lines

Delta Air Lines stated (15-Feb-2018) the written decision published by the US International Trade Commission "makes clear that imports of the innovative CS100 will not harm Boeing because Boeing has no aircraft to offer in this size range". Delta stated it still intends to take as many deliveries as possible from the new Airbus/Bombardier facility in Mobile, "as soon as that facility is up and running". However, as the ITC notes, the airline has contractual commitments to begin taking deliveries later in 2018 and the ITC decision clears the way for Delta to accept deliveries in Canada as well. Delta remains in close contact with Bombardier concerning the revised C Series delivery schedule and looks forward to bringing the aircraft to its fleet"as the exact timing is determined". [more - original PR]