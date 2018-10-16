Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Oct-2018 2:35 PM

Delta will be 'ready to act' if sustained higher fuel prices prevail in 2019: CEO

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian stated (11-Oct-2018) while still in the planning stages for 2019, Delta expects domestic capacity growth will decelerate by "at least a point, partially offset by additional long haul flying as we leverage our Korean [Air] joint venture. Mr Bastian added: "At a system level, we are building a plan for growth next year in the 3% range, which represent seat growth of about 2%, which is below expected GDP output and a point from greater stage length. While this is our current assumption, we'll be monitoring fuel and our ability to recapture these higher price points to ensure that 2019 is a year of margin growth. That is our top financial priority and is a business imperative. We will be ready to act if we see sustained higher fuel prices or economic uncertainty impacting our return to margin expansion". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More