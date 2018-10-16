Delta will be 'ready to act' if sustained higher fuel prices prevail in 2019: CEO

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian stated (11-Oct-2018) while still in the planning stages for 2019, Delta expects domestic capacity growth will decelerate by "at least a point, partially offset by additional long haul flying as we leverage our Korean [Air] joint venture. Mr Bastian added: "At a system level, we are building a plan for growth next year in the 3% range, which represent seat growth of about 2%, which is below expected GDP output and a point from greater stage length. While this is our current assumption, we'll be monitoring fuel and our ability to recapture these higher price points to ensure that 2019 is a year of margin growth. That is our top financial priority and is a business imperative. We will be ready to act if we see sustained higher fuel prices or economic uncertainty impacting our return to margin expansion". [more - original PR]