2-Jun-2022 1:07 PM

Delta to open new USD4bn Terminal C at New York LaGuardia Airport

New York's Governor Kathy Hochul announced (01-Jun-2022) Delta Air Lines plans to open its new USD4 billion Terminal C at New York LaGuardia Airport on 04-Jun-2022. The project marks the completion of the airport's USD8 billion modernisation, with features including 1.3 million sqft of space, hands-free bag drop and digital ID screening technology, floor-to-ceiling windows, 80% more concessions space, an expedited curbside check in building and a consolidated security area with 11 lanes. The project benefited from a USD500 million Port Authority of New York and New Jersey investment for new roadways and supporting infrastructure. [more - original PR]

