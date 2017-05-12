Delta to expand A321-200 aircraft order, defers 10 A350 deliveries

Delta Air Lines placed (11-May-2017) an incremental order with Airbus for 30 firm A321ceo aircraft, expanding its existing A321-200 order. The A321 aircraft will primarily be deployed on US domestic routes as older domestic aircraft retire during the next several years. The carrier will also defer 25 A350-900 aircraft deliveries set for 2019-2020 by two to three years, with additional delivery flexibility. Delta’s delivery schedule for its first A350-900 aircraft remains in place, with plans to operate its first A350 revenue flight in 4Q2017. The carrier expects to take delivery of five A350s in 2017. Senior EVP and COO Gil West noted these agreements "better align our widebody and narrowbody order books with our fleet replacement needs". [more - original PR - Delta] [more - original PR - Airbus]