Delta Air Lines signed (14-Dec-2017) an agreement with Airbus for a firm order of 100 A321neo aircraft, with deliveries scheduled from 1Q2020 to 2023. The carrier also took options for up to 100 additional A321neos. The aircraft will be configured with 197 seats and powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines. The cabin will also feature 25% larger overhead bins and full spectrum LED cabin lighting. [more - original PR]