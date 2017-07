Delta Air Lines pax up 3%, 89% load factor in Jun-2017

Delta Air Lines passenger numbers up 3% – traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

Passengers: 17.2 million, +2.5% year-on-year;

Passenger traffic (RPMs): +2.8%; Domestic: +3.9%; Mainline: +4.2%; Regional: +1.9%; International: +1.3%; Latin America: +4.3%; Mainline: +5.3%; Regional: -30.8%; Atlantic: +6.3%; Pacific: -11.6%;

Passenger load factor: 88.5%, +0.8ppt; Domestic: 88.2%, +0.7ppt; Mainline: 89.0%, +0.5ppt; Regional: 84.1%, +1.6ppts; International: 89.1%, +1.2ppts; Latin America: 89.3%, +1.4ppts; Mainline: 89.5%, +1.5ppts; Regional: 83.5% -1.3ppts; Atlantic: 88.8%, +2.4ppts; Pacific: 89.4%, -2.0ppts.

Cargo traffic (FTMs): +16.3%. [more - original PR]

Delta: “Consolidated passenger unit revenue (PRASM) for the month of June increased 2.5% year over year.” Source: Company statement, 05-Jun-2017