Delta positioned to return to margin expansion by YE2018, sees 'strong' revenue momentum

Delta Air Lines stated (05-Sep-2018) it is positioned to return to margin expansion by the end of 2018, offsetting the majority of fuel price increases for the year. The airline cited the impact of "strong" revenue momentum, coupled with improving nonfuel costs and moderate fuel price increases. Delta projects top-line growth to increase 8% year-to-date as fuel recapture and commercial initiatives "gain momentum", in addition to an improving cost trajectory in 2H2018. This is keeping Delta on track to deliver nonfuel unit cost growth below 2% for 2018. Fuel price pressure is expected to peak in 3Q2018 with increases then projected to "moderate" in 4Q2018. Delta expects 2018 will be the fourth year to generate more than USD5 billion in pretax profits. [more - original PR]