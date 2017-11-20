Delta, Korean Air joint venture granted approval by US Department of Transportation

Delta Air Lines and Korean Air received (17-Nov-2017) approval for their joint venture agreement from the US Department of Transportation. The carriers also applied for approval from the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The joint venture will create a combined network serving more than 290 destinations in the Americas and more than 80 in Asia. Plan are also underway to expand codeshare service on trans Pacific routes. Costs and revenues on joint venture services will be shared by both carriers. [more - original PR]