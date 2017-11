Delta Air Lines stated (22-Nov-2017) it expects to transport more than 4.85 million passengers on 46,000 mainline and Delta Connection services from 18-Nov-2017 until 27-Nov-2017. The carrier anticipates the 26-Nov-2017 will be the busiest day of the period, with almost 5800 departures and up to 600,000 customers travelling that day. [more - original PR]