Delta expects operating margin of 15.5% to 16.5% in 3Q2017; storm impact of US120m

Delta Air Lines advised (03-Oct-2017) it expects an operating margin of 15.5% to 16.5% in 3Q2017, reflecting the impact from Hurricane Irma. The carrier estimates the operational disruption of the storm negatively impacted pre-tax income by up to USD120 million, or a one point headwind for operating margin. Delta cancelled 2200 services at airports in Florida, the Caribbean and Georgia. The carrier expects consolidated passenger unit revenue (PRASM) to increase up to 2%, which includes a one point headwind related to Hurricane Irma, and non-fuel unit costs to increase up to 2.5%. The carrier also expects to report USD1.60 billion to USD1.65 billion in cargo and other revenues, as well as an average fuel price per gallon of USD1.68 to USD1.73. [more - original PR]