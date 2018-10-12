Delta generates 'record revenues' in Sep-2018, reports strong demand across the business

Delta Air Lines president Glen Hauenstein stated (11-Oct-2018) Delta generated "record revenues" in Sep-2018, derived from "strong demand across the business" and a favourable yield environment. Mr Hauenstein expects total unit revenue growth of 3% to 5% in 4Q2018, driving full year revenue growth to 8%, which is at the high end of the company's guidance. Delta expects a 30% increase in fuel price in 4Q2018. Mr Hauenstein however added: "The benefits of our brand, industry-leading network, and relentless focus on the customer are driving revenue growth, improving margins and accelerating the pace of our recapture of higher fuel costs". [more - original PR]