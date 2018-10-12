Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Oct-2018 12:54 PM

Delta generates 'record revenues' in Sep-2018, reports strong demand across the business

Delta Air Lines president Glen Hauenstein stated (11-Oct-2018) Delta generated "record revenues" in Sep-2018, derived from "strong demand across the business" and a favourable yield environment. Mr Hauenstein expects total unit revenue growth of 3% to 5% in 4Q2018, driving full year revenue growth to 8%, which is at the high end of the company's guidance. Delta expects a 30% increase in fuel price in 4Q2018. Mr Hauenstein however added: "The benefits of our brand, industry-leading network, and relentless focus on the customer are driving revenue growth, improving margins and accelerating the pace of our recapture of higher fuel costs". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More