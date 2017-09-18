Delta enters into amended agreement with Port Authority for LaGuardia construction

Delta Air Lines entered (13-Sep-2017) an amended and restated terminal lease with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey with a term through 2050. Under the new lease, the carrier agreed to fund and undertake the design, management, and construction of the terminal and certain off-premises supporting facilities at New York LaGuardia Airport. Delta currently expects its costs for the project to be approximately USD3.3 billion, although it will receive a Port Authority contribution of USD600 million to facilitate construction. The carrier bears the risk of project construction, including if actual costs exceed the projected costs. [more - original PR]