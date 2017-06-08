Delta expects margins of 17% to 19% in 2Q2017, marking return to margin expansion

Delta Air Lines stated (07-Jun-2017) better unit revenue and lower fuel costs are expected to combine to produce margins of 17% to 19% in 2Q2017, marking a return to margin expansion. The carrier said unit revenues are tracking at the upper end of original guidance of 1% to 3% growth, driven by improving business yields. While business yields are improving, they still remain below historical levels. Delta noted Jun-2017 is projected to report mid-point of capacity of 2Q2017 guidance, but slightly lower than May-2017, due to the mix of capacity. Market fuel prices have been "volatile" and are now tracking up 15% for 2Q2017. Non-fuel CASM growth is expected to peak in 2Q2017 and remains on track to be within the targeted range of 2% or less in 2Q2017. [more - original PR]