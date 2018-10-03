Become a CAPA Member
3-Oct-2018 9:58 AM

Delta expects to 3Q2018 earnings to align with guidance, expects USD30m hit from Hurricane Florence

Delta Air Lines stated (02-Oct-2018) it expects to deliver earnings per share of USD1.70 to USD1.80 for 3Q2018, with a pretax margin of 13%. The airline estimates Hurricane Florence negatively impacted pre-tax income by USD30 million and drove an estimated 0.5 point negative impact to unit revenues. Delta expects total unit revenue for the quarter will be up 4.0% to 4.5%, driven by strong demand and improving yields which will help partially offset a 35% increase in fuel prices. Non-fuel unit costs for the quarter are expected to be flat year-on-year. Delta remains on track to deliver non-fuel unit cost growth of 1% to 2% for the FY2018. It returned up to USD570 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 3Q2018. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

