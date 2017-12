Delta Air Lines marked (20-Dec-2017) the retirement of Boeing 747-400 aircraft from revenue service on 17-Dec-2017. The 747-400 was an "integral part of Delta's entire fleet for the last three decades, especially on trans-Pacific routes", according to director sales Korea Andrew Kim. The last 747 service was operated with an aircraft manufactured in 1990, which flew approximately 64 million miles. [more - original PR]