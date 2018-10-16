Delta CEO: 10 years since merger with Northwest represents 'unprecedented transformation'

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian stated (11-Oct-2018) the company will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its merger with Northwest Airlines in Oct-2018. "In those 10 years, we've lead an unprecedented transformation at Delta and our industry", Mr Bastian said, adding: "We are financially stronger and able to withstand industry cycles like never before. We increased our global reach to 52 countries with an innovative strategy that includes over USD2 billion in equity ownership of our airline partners". Mr Bastian continued: "Through our commercial efforts, we have taken Delta from mid-teens NPS and a revenue deficit to the industry to a carrier with leading customer satisfaction and a sustainable revenue premium. And through it all, we've shared that success with our people and, at the same time, achieved an investment-grade rating and returned nearly USD12 billion to our owners through dividends and share repurchases". [more - original PR]