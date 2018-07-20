Delta and WestJet to create new transborder JV

Delta Air Lines and WestJet signed (19-Jul-2018) a definitive agreement to create a transborder JV, offering an "extensive route network within the US and Canada". The JV will provide reach into Canada and the US with transborder services to more than 30 cities, covering over 95% of US-Canada demand. The new JV will enable Delta and WestJet to "compete more effectively against other carriers". Upon receipt of regulatory approvals in Canada and the US, Delta and WestJet will work together to implement all aspects of the enhanced cooperation, including:

Expanded codesharing,

More closely aligned frequent flyer programme and reciprocal elite benefits;

Joint growth across US/Canada transborder network;

Co-location at key hubs with more seamless passenger and baggage transit.

The agreement will also include the ability to cooperate on cargo and corporate contracts. [more - original PR]