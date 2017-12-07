Delta and WestJet agree to form JV

Delta Air Lines and WestJet agreed (06-Dec-2017) to enhance their existing partnership by entering a comprehensive transborder JV covering services between the US and Canada. The airlines entered a preliminary MoU regarding their intention to deepen their existing partnership to form a commercial JV arrangement covering the airlines' transborder networks, with the agreement to also cover increased frequent flyer programme cooperation and shared airport facilities and amenities. Highlights of the planned JV, subject to board approvals, execution of definitive agreements and applicable regulatory approvals in the US and Canada, include:

Coordinated schedules for new nonstop services to new destinations, expanded codesharing and connections on the airlines' networks in the US and Canada;

Enhanced frequent flyer benefits including reciprocal benefits for top tier members of both airlines.

With this agreement, Delta will have eight partnerships with carriers globally while WestJet has 45 airline partners. [more - original PR]