18-Jun-2021 5:07 AM
Delta and Virgin Atlantic to launch FlyReady digital health credential solution in summer 2021
Delta Air Lines announced (17-Jun-2021) plans to launch its Delta FlyReady digital health credential solution on select US-UK services in summer 2021. The solution "assists customers in scheduling a COVID-19 test that meets destination requirements, automatically verifies their test results and confirms the traveller meets the necessary testing requirements in place at their destination". Delta commenced trial operation of the solution on Atlanta-London Heathrow service in Apr-2021. Virgin Atlantic Airways plans to commence trial operation of its related Virgin Atlantic FlyReady solution on London Heathrow-US services in Jun-2021. [more - original PR]