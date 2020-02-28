Delta and LATAM sign group codeshare agreement
Delta Air Lines and LATAM Airlines Group announced (27-Feb-2020) they have reached agreement to launch codesharing between Delta Air Lines and LATAM Airlines Brazil effective 1H2020, subject to governmental and regulatory approvals. The agreement will increase connectivity for passengers on up to 65 routes throughout Delta's US and Canada network and up to 37 LATAM Airlines Brazil's routes. Delta and LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru already started codesharing. When fully implemented, these agreements would provide customers increased connectivity on up to 74 onward routes in the US and up to 51 onward routes in South America. Codesharing for services operated by LATAM Airlines Colombia and Ecuador are already bookable, and codesharing for Peru is effective for 29-Mar-2020, pending final Peruvian government approval. [more - original PR - Delta Air Lines] [more - original PR - LATAM Airlines - Spanish]