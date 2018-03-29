Delta and Korean Air to launch JV partnership

Delta Air Lines and Korean Air announced (28-Mar-2018) plans to will launch a new JV partnership on the trans Pacific market. The JV has now been approved by regulatory authorities in the US and Korea, including the US Department of Transportation and Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The combined network formed by this partnership gives Delta and Korean Air's shared customers seamless access to more than 290 destinations in the Americas and more than 80 in Asia. The airlines will work closely together to bring customers the full benefits of the partnership, including joint growth in the trans Pacific market, optimised schedules, a more seamless customer experience, improved loyalty programme benefits, integrated IT systems, joint sales and marketing activities, and colocation at key hubs. Beginning soon, Delta and Korean Air will:

Implement full reciprocal codesharing on each other's networks;

Offer improved reciprocal loyalty programme benefits, including providing customers of both airlines the ability to earn more miles on Korean Air's SKYPASS program and Delta's SkyMiles programme;

Begin implementing joint sales and marketing initiatives;

Increase belly cargo cooperation across the trans Pacific.

The new JV builds on nearly two decades of close partnership between Korean Air and Delta with both airlines founding members of the SkyTeam alliance and have offered customers an expanded codeshare network since 2016. Delta CEO Ed Bastian stated: "This is an exciting time for customers of both Delta and Korean Air as we launch our trans-Pacific partnership... Our expanded partnership means a host of new destinations and travel options across Asia and North America, with seamless connectivity, world-class reliability and the industry's best customer service". Korean Air chairman and CEO Yang Ho Cho added: "This partnership will bring more comfort to customers flying between Asia and the Americas... With the recent relocation to Terminal 2 at Incheon Airport alongside with Delta, we will be able to provide seamless service to our customers. Korean Air will provide extensive support to develop a successful partnership with Delta". [more - original PR]