Delta and Korean Air create leading trans-Pacific JV

Delta Air Lines and Korean Air reached (23-Jun-2017) an agreement to create a trans-Pacific JV in both scope and service. The agreement is the latest expansion of the longstanding partnership between Delta and Korean Air, which began in 2000 when both carriers became co-founders of SkyTeam. This agreement follows the airlines' signing of a MoU in Mar-2017 announcing the intention to form a JV. The JV will create a combined network serving more than 290 destinations in the Americas and more than 80 in Asia. Delta and Korean Air will lay the groundwork for implementing all aspects of the JV, subject to regulatory approvals, including:

Expanded codesharing in the trans-Pacific market;

Joint sales and marketing initiatives in Asia and the US ;

; Colocation at key hubs with seamless passenger and baggage transit experience;

Enhanced frequent flyer benefits, providing customers of both airlines the ability to earn and redeem miles on Delta's SkyMiles and Korean Air's SKYPASS programmes;

Increased belly cargo cooperation across the trans-Pacific.

Under the agreement, the airlines will also share costs and revenues on flights within the scope of the joint venture as they work to expand service options for travelers. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said: "Together, Delta and Korean Air are building a world-class partnership that will offer more destinations, outstanding airport facilities and an unmatched customer experience on the trans-Pacific". Korean Air chairman Y H Cho added: "Now is the right time for this JV. The synergies we're creating will build stronger and more sustainable companies, and this is good for travellers, our companies and our countries". [more - original PR]