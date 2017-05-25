Delta and Aeromexico outline US-Mexico expansion

Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico stated (24-May-2017) their partnership creates more options for travellers and expands US-Mexico connectivity. The carriers plan to launch services on five new routes, add frequency on four routes and upguage aircraft on two routes. The alliance resulted in a planned 10% increase in US-Mexico seat capacity by the end of 2017, with continuous growth as the carriers expand their combined service offering in 2018. The following services will be launched:

Merida-Atlanta;

Queretaro-Atlanta;

Leon-Los Angeles;

Mexico City-Seattle;

Mexico City-Portland.

The following services will increase frequency: