Delta issues investor update for Jun-2017 and 2Q2017

Delta Air Lines issued (05-Jul-2017) an investor update for Jun-2017 and 2Q2017. Highlights include:

Projected operating margin: 18%-19%, an increase of 2% year-on-year for the quarter. The carrier emphasised the forecast includes a USD125 million impact from operational disruptions caused by severe storms in Atlanta in early Apr-2017;

Consolidated passenger unit revenue (PRASM): +2.5% year-on-year in Jun-2017 and around +2.5% for the quarter. Delta stated commercial initiatives and an improving revenue environment offset 0.5 points of unit revenue pressure from the Apr-2017 storm disruption. The increase also marks the first year-on-year quarterly unit revenue improvement since 4Q2014;

System capacity: +0.5% for the quarter;

Cargo and other revenue: From USD1.55 billion to USD1.65 billion for the quarter;

Returning around USD750 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases for the quarter. [more - original PR]