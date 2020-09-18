Delta Airlines and SkyMiles upsize private offering from USD6.5bn to USD9bn

Delta Air Lines announced (17-Sep-2020) the upsizing and pricing of its previously announced private offering and term loan facility from USD6.5 billion to USD9 billion. As previously reported by CAPA, the original USD6.5 billion in notes and new credit facility were to be secured on a first priority security interest with Delta's SkyMiles programme. Subsequently, Delta has upsized the notes and new credit facility by USD2.5 billion from the original deal size. The upsized senior secured notes will comprise USD2.5 billion in principal amount of 4.5% notes due 2025 and an aggregate of USD3.5 billion in principal amount of 4.75% notes due 2028, which will be issued on 23-Sep-2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Delta and SkyMiles IP Ltd also expect to enter a credit agreement providing for a USD3 billion term loan facility, also subject to customary closing conditions. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]