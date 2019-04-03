Delta Air Lines updates 1Q2019 outlook, expects unit revenue growth of 2%

Delta Air Lines updated (02-Apr-2019) its guidance for 1Q2019. The airline expects top line growth and margin expansion of approximately 7% year-on-year, shareholder returns of USD1.6 billion and unit revenue growth of 2%, with demand recorded as healthy. Non fuel unit costs are expected to be flat to up 0.5%, compared to previous guidance of up 1% to 2%, due to a higher completion factor, expense timing and stronger cost control. Additionally, the airline returned USD1.6 billion to owners through dividends and share repurchases in 1Q2019, and remains on track to return USD2.5 billion for FY2019. [more - original PR]