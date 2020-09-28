Delta Air Lines to retire 717s, 767s and CRJ200s ahead of schedule

Delta Air Lines announced (25-Sep-2020) plans to retire its Boeing 717-200s and the remainder of its 767-300ERs by Dec-2025, as well as its Bombardier CRJ200s by Dec-2023. These aircraft will be retired ahead of schedule, following calculations done by Delta that showed the carrying value of these aircraft was no longer recoverable when compared to the estimated remaining future cash flows. Aggregate impairment and other related charges are expected to be in the range of USD2 billion to USD2.5 billion, before tax. [more - original PR]