23-Jun-2020 9:34 AM
Delta Air Lines to resume US-China service from 25-Jun-2020
Delta Air Lines announced (22-Jun-2020) plans to resume twice weekly Seattle-Seoul Incheon-Shanghai Pudong service with A350 from 25-Jun-2020. Effective 01-Jul-2020, the carrier will resume weekly Detroit-Seoul Incheon-Shanghai Pudong service and decrease the frequency of Seattle-Seoul Incheon-Shanghai Pudong service to weekly. A350 aircraft are scheduled to transition to A330-900s from 01-Aug-2020. [more - original PR]