Delta Air Lines to resume Minneapolis-Seoul service from 02-Oct-2022

Delta Air Lines announced (17-Jun-2022) plans to resume three times weekly Minneapolis-Seoul Incheon service using A350-900 equipment from 02-Oct-2022. The carrier also plans to increase frequency to daily from 29-Oct-2022. The resumption represents full restoration of the carrier's South Korean network to pre-pandemic levels. Delta Air Lines VP Asia Pacific Matteo Curcio stated: "As travel restrictions ease, international and business travel is expected to drive the next leg of Delta's recovery. Recent demand has been strong in Asian markets, particularly in Korea, as they have rolled back COVID-era travel restrictions. Full restoration of the airline's Korean network is a positive indicator of what's to come for the rest of the Asia region". [more - original PR]