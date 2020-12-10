Delta Air Lines to operate COVID-19 tested service to Amsterdam from 15-Dec-2020

Delta Air Lines announced (09-Dec-2020) plans to operate twice weekly Atlanta-Amsterdam COVID-19 tested flights from 15-Dec-2020 for a three week trial, in conjunction with twice weekly Amsterdam-Atlanta service by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. These flights are the first of their kind to be operated by a US airline, and will allow passengers to be exempt from quarantine upon arrival in the Netherlands, provided passengers obtain a negative PCR test five days prior to travel and another negative rapid test prior to boarding. Upon arrival into Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, passengers will undergo a further PCR test. Mayo Clinic chief value officer Henry Ting stated: "Based on the modelling we have conducted, when the recommended testing protocols are combined with multiple layers of protection... we can predict that the risk of COVID-19 infection – on a flight that is 60% full – should be nearly one in a million". [more - original PR]