23-Jun-2021 4:38 AM
Delta Air Lines to operate Amsterdam, Lisbon services from Jul/Aug-2021
Delta Air Lines announced (21-Jun-2021) plans to operate the following services:
- Atlanta-Amsterdam: Twice daily from 07-Jul-2021;
- Detroit-Amsterdam: Daily from 07-Jul-2021;
- New York JFK-Amsterdam: Daily from 07-Jul-2021;
- Seattle-Amsterdam: Daily from 07-Jul-2021;
- Boston-Amsterdam: Five times weekly from 07-Jul-2021;
- Minneapolis-Amsterdam: Daily from 07-Jul-2021;
- Salt Lake City-Amsterdam: Five times weekly from 07-Jul-2021;
- New York JFK-Lisbon: Four times weekly from 01-Aug-2021. [more - original PR]