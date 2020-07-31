Delta Air Lines to offer more than 3000 daily services in Aug-2020, down 60%

Delta Air Lines announced (30-Jul-2020) it will offer more than 3000 daily departures to 206 domestic markets and 33 international markets in Aug-2020. Delta Air Lines SVP for network planning Joe Esposito said the carrier has "taken a conservative approach to rebuilding our network amid fluctuating demand", adding: "At the same time, we're focused on rebuilding consumer confidence in a safe experience with our priority on cleanliness and more space, which are consistently cited as the top reasons for a customer's choice to fly". The carrier will operate a reduced schedule in Aug-2020, down 60% year-on-year, which will include an approximately 50% decrease in domestic travel and an approximately 70% reduction in international travel. The carrier noted it is offering more connectivity through Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City, while steadily increasing service in Boston, Los Angeles, New York JFK, New York LaGuardia and Seattle. Delta also intends to resume service to multiple international markets in Aug-2020, including Sao Paulo, Dublin, Milan and Munich. [more - original PR]