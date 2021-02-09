Become a CAPA Member
9-Feb-2021 4:18 AM

Delta Air Lines to extend middle seat blocking until 30-Apr-2021

Delta Air Lines announced (08-Feb-2021) plans to implement the following additional safety measures:

  • Extend blocking middle seats on all aircraft until 30-Apr-2021;
  • Creating a digital concierge to manage booking, test scheduling and automatic document verification on delta.com and the Fly Delta app;
  • Deploying a team of 'clean ambassadors' to monitor sanitisation at over 55 airports;
  • Expanding rapid testing centres at Minneapolis St Paul International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Airport;
  • Delta Vacations selling only international hotels and resorts that offer in hotel testing for travel through to Apr-2021. [more - original PR]

