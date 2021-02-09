9-Feb-2021 4:18 AM
Delta Air Lines to extend middle seat blocking until 30-Apr-2021
Delta Air Lines announced (08-Feb-2021) plans to implement the following additional safety measures:
- Extend blocking middle seats on all aircraft until 30-Apr-2021;
- Creating a digital concierge to manage booking, test scheduling and automatic document verification on delta.com and the Fly Delta app;
- Deploying a team of 'clean ambassadors' to monitor sanitisation at over 55 airports;
- Expanding rapid testing centres at Minneapolis St Paul International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Airport;
- Delta Vacations selling only international hotels and resorts that offer in hotel testing for travel through to Apr-2021. [more - original PR]