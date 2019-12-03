3-Dec-2019 1:48 PM
Delta Air Lines to codeshare with LATAM Airlines on services operated by LATAM affiliates
Delta Air Lines announced (02-Dec-2019) plans to codeshare with LATAM Airlines on services operated by certain LATAM affiliates in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, effective 1Q2020, subject to government approvals. The codeshare will connect up to 74 onward destinations in the US and up to 51 onward destinations in South America, with plans to expand codeshare opportunities in the near future. Both carriers are working towards frequent flyer programme reciprocity and reciprocal lounge access. Delta Air Lines president of international and EVP of global sales Steve Sear stated both carriers are now beginning to deliver on the partnership announced in 2019. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - LATAM Airlines - Spanish]