20-Oct-2021 10:11 AM
Delta Air Lines to add over 100 daily departures from JFK and LaGuardia by Nov-2021
Delta Air Lines announced (19-Oct-2021) it will add over 100 daily departures from New York John F Kennedy International Airport and New York LaGuardia Airport by Nov-2021, a 25% capacity increase compared to summer 2021. This translates to approximately 8000 additional seats per day. Delta will offer the most flights and seats of any carrier at JFK and LaGuardia with 400 total daily departures to 92 domestic and international destinations. [more - original PR]