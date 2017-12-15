Delta Air Lines expects operating margin of up to 11% for 4Q2017

Delta Air Lines stated (14-Dec-2017) it expects an operating margin of up to 11% for 4Q2017, noting strong unit revenue performance was offset by higher fuel prices during the quarter. The carrier said 4Q2017 is producing strong revenue trends with positive unit revenues in all geographic regions. Unit revenue guidance is tracking at the high end of its initial guidance. Delta expects non fuel unit costs to be up 5% to 5.5%, driven by investment in its people and produce. Capacity is predicted to increase 2.5% to 3%. Delta also expects a fuel price of USD1.92 to USD1.97 per gallon in 4Q2017. [more - original PR]