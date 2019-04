Delta Air Lines reports USD10.4bn operating revenue in 1Q2019, demand 'has never been stronger'

Delta Air Lines reported (10-Apr-2019) adjusted operating revenue of USD10.4 billion in 1Q2019, up 7.5% year-on-year. Premium product ticket revenue increased 8%, while loyalty and MRO revenue grew by a double digit percentage. Cargo revenue dropped 5% due to lower volumes. Delta Air Lines president Glen Hauenstein stated demand for the Delta product "has never been stronger". He noted 2Q2019 unit revenue is expected to grow 1.5% to 3.5%, with expected full year revenue growth of 5% to 7%, higher than previous guidance. Improvement in passenger unit revenue is also expected, he added. [more - original PR]