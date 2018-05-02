Loading
3-May-2018 7:45 AM

Delta Air Lines reports highest April pax since 2008 in Apr-2018

Delta Air Lines reported (02-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2018:

  • Passengers: 15.9 million, +5.4% year-on-year;
  • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +3.7%;
    • Domestic: +7.1%;
    • International: -1.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 85.1%, -0.2ppt;
    • Domestic: 85.2%, -0.4ppt;
    • International: 85.0%, +0.2ppt;
      • Latin America: 85.5%, -1.1ppts;
      • Atlantic: 85.1%, -0.7ppt;
      • Pacific: 84.2%, +3.2ppts.
  • Cargo traffic (FTMs): +4.1%.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Apr-2018 marked the group's highest April passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More