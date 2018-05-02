3-May-2018 7:45 AM
Delta Air Lines reports highest April pax since 2008 in Apr-2018
Delta Air Lines reported (02-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2018:
- Passengers: 15.9 million, +5.4% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +3.7%;
- Domestic: +7.1%;
- International: -1.6%;
- Pacific: +0.7%;
- Atlantic: -0.5%;
- Latin America: -5.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.1%, -0.2ppt;
- Domestic: 85.2%, -0.4ppt;
- International: 85.0%, +0.2ppt;
- Latin America: 85.5%, -1.1ppts;
- Atlantic: 85.1%, -0.7ppt;
- Pacific: 84.2%, +3.2ppts.
- Cargo traffic (FTMs): +4.1%.
According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Apr-2018 marked the group's highest April passenger numbers since 2008.